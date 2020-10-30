Malaysia condemns attack in Nice

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has strongly condemned the deadly attack that took place in the French City of Nice on Oct 29.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement today, extended Malaysia’s condolences to the families of those killed in the attack, and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

“We hope the attacker will be swiftly brought to justice. The attack yet again reminds the international community of the urgent need for a concerted effort to eliminate acts and threats of terrorism in a comprehensive and effective manner.

“Evidently, this global menace recognises no boundaries, nor religion and racial affiliation,” said the statement.

Wisma Putra also called on the international community to unite in addressing the root causes of terrorism and promoting mutual respect, harmonious and peaceful co-existence, while opposing persecution, provocation, prejudices as well as religious or racial hatred.

A 21-year-old man was shot and arrested for the knife attack in a church which killed three people. -Bernama