Malaysia condemns hostilities in Sudan, calls for meaningful dialogue

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has strongly condemned the ongoing hostilities between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s capital of Khartoum, which has caused immense hardship and loss of innocent lives.

In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Malaysia called on both sides to immediately cease hostilities and exercise utmost restraint, reflecting the Islamic tenets of peace and compassion, the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) said in a statement today.

“Both sides should resolve any differences through peaceful means, and avoid any actions that could further exacerbate tensions in the country.

“Meaningful dialogue and negotiations are the only way forward towards restoring peace and stability in Sudan,” it said in the statement

Malaysia urged all parties to prioritise the safety and security of civilians and work together towards creating a peaceful and stable environment in which all Sudanese could thrive and prosper.

Malaysia remains in solidarity with the people of Sudan and will continue to support efforts towards a lasting and peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“We pray for the well-being and safety of the people of Sudan during this challenging times,” added the statement.

According to international reports, at least 25 people were killed since clashes erupted on Saturday.

The Sudan Doctors Committee said 183 were also injured in Khartoum and other cities.

Gunfire and bombs were heard near the army headquarters and presidential palace, according to Anadolu Agency’s report. - Bernama