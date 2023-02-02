Malaysia condemns relentless suppression campaign by Israel against Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia condemns in the strongest possible terms the relentless and ferocious suppression campaign by Israel against the Palestinians, especially against detainees from Jenin in the West Bank.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in a statement here today stressed that it includes suppression in several Israeli occupation prisons as well as collective punishment and reprisals.

“Malaysia calls on all right-minded world leaders and free peoples to categorically denounce the outright killings of the Palestinian peoples committed by the authorities of Israel,“ he said.

Anwar said Malaysia also calls upon the international community to hold the Israeli regime to account for these crimes and demands the regime to cease immediately further acts of cruelty and barbarism.

Apart from that, he said Malaysia expresses sympathy, condolences and prayers to the families of the scores of Palestinians killed and wounded on account of the unmitigated aggression of the Israeli forces during the recent raids on a Jenin refugee camp.

He also stressed that Malaysia continues to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine, and reaffirms its unwavering support for the Palestinians and their cause to achieve freedom from the illegal Israeli occupation and realise their aspirations for an independent and sovereign State of Palestine based on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as their Capital. - Bernama