Malaysia considers reopening previously closed embassies

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is ready to consider reopening embassies in several countries that previously had to be closed for certain reasons.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix) in a press conference today said a team led by the ministry’s Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin was conducting a survey whether it was suitable to reopen the embassies in the countries concerned.

“We have identified a number of countries that we are currently conducting a survey in to reopen missions or embassies that have been closed all this time as a result of a war that occurred in the country in question.

“We will announce later where (the embassies will be reopened), if there are embassies that are closed, they may be reopened based on the research conducted,“ he said here.

Zambry said that so far Iraq, Syria and Libya have invited Malaysia to reopen embassies in their countries based on their good relations with us.

“There are certain parties from the countries in question who have come to request Malaysia to reopen our embassies there, (however) it is subject to the government’s decision,“ he said. - Bernama