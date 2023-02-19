Malaysia Cyber Security Commission proposal to be tabled in parliament in June

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposal to establish a Malaysia Cyber Security Commission is now at the engagement stage with related agencies to discuss the various legal aspects as well as the form of the commission itself.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pic) hopes the proposal can be tabled in Dewan Rakyat in June after receiving the approval of the Cabinet as well as the top management.

“I expect that if this commission needs to be created, it will take a year or two, it will not be that fast.

“But the function or jurisdiction of the task (of controlling cyber security) carried by CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) will continue,“ he told Bernama after attending Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency ’Khatan Perdana’ ceremony here today.

In addition, Fahmi also intends to review the country’s cryptography policy to streamline data security aspects in the country.

He said cryptography involves encryption which is the key to data security and currently, other countries have started implementing new policies involving quantum cryptography which is a more advanced field of mathematics.

In January, Fahmi was reported as saying that KKD intends to establish the Malaysia Cyber Security Commission as a move to strengthen cyber security in the country.

Regarding the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency Khatan Perdana ceremony which took place at Kerinchi People’s Housing Programme (PPR), Fahmi said the programme was held at least once a year in the constituency to help the B40 group. - Bernama