Malaysia Day 2021 celebrations to remain joyous, thanks to digital platforms

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysia Day celebration is expected to be just as cheery this year although the country is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is because Malaysians now have more options to access the programmes through digital platforms to celebrate the formation of Malaysia on Sept 16.

Sabah Information Department director Nadzerah Abdullah said the Malaysia Day celebration this year is quite unique because it will take place in a hybrid format combining digital and physical elements with the presence of guests on a smaller scale in line with the new normal to curb the pandemic.

She said the public can also follow the live telecast of the celebrations on television, in particular RTM’s TV1. The celebrations will also be shown on the Merdeka 360 portal, the Facebook page of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, as well as the official YouTube channel of the Sabah government.

“This shows that the Covid-19 pandemic is not an obstacle for us to express our love for the country in celebrating Malaysia Day 2021,” said Nadzerah, who is also the joint chairman of the Publicity and Live Broadcasting Working Committee for Malaysia Day 2021.

She said this when met by Bernama after reviewing preparations for the media room of the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here, today.

Sabah is once again chosen to host the Malaysia Day 2021 celebration, which will be carried live at the SICC with the theme ‘Malaysia Prihatin’ at 8.35pm on Thursday.

Nadzerah said all preparations are in place for the celebration and a full rehearsal would be held tomorrow night to ensure everything is in order.

She also said all those involved in the programme have already taken the Covid-19 swab tests as required under the standard operating procedure.

Nadzerah also urged the public to join in the celebrations to express their love for the country and show that Malaysians can live in harmony under the ‘Malaysian Family’ concept.

-Bernama