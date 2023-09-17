Malaysia Day celebrations successfully demonstrate ‘Segulai Sejalai’ spirit - Fahmi

KUCHING: The spirit of ‘Segulai Sejalai’ which means Malaysians together in unity regardless of background, has been successfully demonstrated at the national-level Malaysia Day 2023 celebration, which is being held at the Perpaduan Stadium last night.

Themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that this celebration is in line with Malaysia Madani’s aspirations, which raised unity as the main key to national stability.

Fahmi, who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Main Committee, said that the theme should be seen as a space and opportunity for the people to enhance their identity for the sake of the country.

“This slogan aptly describes the Malaysia Day celebration, which symbolises unity and the spirit of cooperation among plural societies, as a pillar to realise the aspiration of Malaysia Madani.

“I hereby ask the audience to pray that Malaysia will continue to be peaceful and prosperous and that the people will be strong and steadfast in supporting the efforts of the Unity Government, to steer the country to become a developed country,” he said in his speech at last night’s celebration.

Earlier, Sarawak Utility and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi described the selection of Sarawak to host the Malaysia Day celebration this year as an honour.

As the minister responsible for the celebration, Julaihi also described the move as apt, considering that Sarawak is a state which reflects the diversity of races that make up Malaysia.

He also said that every Malaysian needs to appreciate the formation of Malaysia, and thus shapes the people’s identity.

“A successful nation is a nation which mobilises its generation that is historically literate, as the appreciation of history will shape identity and produce the true identity of Malaysians.

“The history of the formation of Malaysia should be given priority in the country’s education system,” he said. - Bernama