Malaysia Day: Strengthen bonds of brotherhood, racial unity - DPM

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has called on all Malaysians to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood and the solidarity of the various races in the country to fully appreciate and celebrate the formation of Malaysia with a sense of pride and national spirit.

He said the strong spirit of brotherhood could further strengthen national integration with the true meaning of independence between the Peninsula, Sabah and Sarawak.

He also called on the people to remember the services and sacrifices of the First Prime Minister of Malaysia, the late Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, and the top leaders and figures of Sabah and Sarawak in making the formation of Malaysia a success.

“Tighten again the bonds of brotherhood and solidarity of the various races in Malaysia. Stop the sentiment of 3R (Royalty, religion and race), which is only a threat to national unity.

“Cooperation and unity must be built together by all races without suspicion and envy because the journey to achieving progress and prosperity cannot be done alone,” he wrote in his Malaysia Day message on his Facebook page today.

He said all Malaysians must appreciate everything that the country has through a spirit of togetherness because the strength and progress of the country are the result of a common struggle.

He added that Malaysia Day should be a platform to integrate Sabah, Sarawak and the Peninsula towards a more viable development agenda for the sake of the survival of the beloved nation of Malaysia.

“Let us all appreciate the meaning of Malaysia Day so that future generations can have a better Malaysia,” he said.

The national-level Malaysia Day celebration will be held at the Unity Stadium in Kuching tonight.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also called on Malaysians to appreciate the meaning of the historic Malaysia Day celebration.

“Although we are born diverse and different (backgrounds), that doesn’t mean it should be a hindrance for us to maintain the harmony that is intact within our extended family.

“Enliven this year’s Malaysia Day celebration as proof of our love for the country in line with the theme #MalaysiaMADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope),” he wrote on Facebook. - Bernama