Malaysia demonstrates strong commitment to women’s voice, opportunity in diplomacy

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has demonstrated strong commitments in granting women a voice and equal opportunity to contribute to the nation, especially in the spheres of diplomacy and national governance.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said with the national policy based on Malaysia Madani concept today, more space and opportunities are ensured to support such significant roles played by women.

“Women have played pivotal roles in many other fields of the diplomatic spectrum, contributing to the development of countries and the world at large.

“From the first appointed woman ambassador PG Lim, to the first career ambassador Datuk Zabedah Ali, to the most junior officer in the ministry currently -- each and every one of our women diplomats have been an integral part of Malaysia’s foreign policy formulation and implementation. Many Malaysian women diplomats were also given the opportunity to hold positions as Ambassadors, High Commissioners and become Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the UN.

“Our national policy based on Malaysia Madani is the best pillar in displaying our commitment to ensure that space and opportunities are given equally to both men and women in diplomacy and national governance.”

Zambry said in his opening remark’s video broadcast at the international forum titled ‘Women in Diplomacy: A Spectrum of Opportunities’ held here today, in conjunction with International Day of Women in Diplomacy observed yearly on June 24.

Also present were former United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood, Ireland Ambassador to Malaysia, Hillary Reilly and UN Resident Coordinator in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam, Karima El Korri.

The international forum featured Karima together with Brigade Adjutant and Senior Staff Officer Personnel Section and Gender Advisor Second Brigade of Irish Defence Forces, Lieutenat Colonel Jayne Lawler, which discussed the role of female diplomats in decision-making as well as challenges and possibilities that women encounter at each stage of their careers.

Hosted by the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR) in a hybrid format, the forum attended by more than 100 practitioners, foreign policy influencers and administrators who work in the field of diplomacy.

It was co-supported by the Embassy of Ireland in Malaysia and the UN in Malaysia, Singapore and Brunei Darussalam.

The International Day of Women in Diplomacy was created by the United Nations (UN) during its UNGA’s 76th Session on June 20 last year.

Adopted by consensus, the UN resolution entitled “International Day of Women in Diplomacy” reaffirms that the participation of women, on equal terms with men and at all levels of decision-making, is essential to the achievement of sustainable development, peace and democracy.-Bernama