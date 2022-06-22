Malaysia donates Sinopharm vaccine to Laos

VIENTIANE: A second consignment of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine donated by the Malaysian government has arrived in Lao capital Vientiane, Xinhua reported, quoting local daily Vientiane Times report Wednesday.

Malaysia’s first donation of 283,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine arrived in Laos last December. The donations are part of Malaysia’s contribution to global efforts to end the pandemic and support Laos’ goal to vaccinate at least 80 per cent of the adult population by the end of this year, the Lao daily report said.

The latest batch of donated vaccine will be administered to people of all age groups and those with underlying health conditions, under the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan, said the report.

Following the arrival of the vaccine at Wattay International Airport on Monday, the shipment was handed over to the Lao Ministry of Health.

The Lao health authorities are expediting the vaccination programme to bring an end to the Covid outbreak. — Bernama