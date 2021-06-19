Malaysia emphasises National Food Security agenda at 42nd FAO — MAFI

PUTRAJAYA: Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFI) Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix) has emphasised the national food security assurance agenda aimed at ensuring food supply is not only adequate but also affordable, safe and of good quality.

MAFI said his statement was delivered at the 42nd United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) conference which took place virtually for five days, from June 14, in Rome, Italy with the theme “Agriculture Food Systems Transformation: From Strategy to Action”.

“Currently, the National Agro-food Policy 2.0 (NAP 2.0) 2021-2030 is being finalised with the main focus to ensure the country’s food chain system can meet food security challenges by taking into account the input and cooperation of various parties including ministries, agencies, academicians, the private sector as well as non-governmental organisations,“ he said in a statement, here, today.

MAFI said in line with the development of new technologies in the era of digitalisation and adaptation to the Fourth Industrial Revolution 4.0, Ronald also spoke about the role of Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, emphasised in the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025), in increasing productivity, system support, services, as well as strengthening the food value chain that directly contributes to sustainability of the food system.

He said the modernisation of the agro-food sector would also be driven through the adaptation of mechanisation and technology in an effort to increase the contribution of the agricultural sector to gross domestic product.

At the regional level, MAFI said the Malaysian delegation highlighted the priority of driving innovation and digital transformation in policy formulation and direction of the agricultural sector.

“Malaysia also urges FAO to apply and utilise relevant resources in supporting the implementation of projects and programmes under the Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific that can provide a dimension in empowering more developing countries through cooperation in the agriculture and food sectors, especially in the areas of technology and innovation, exchange of technical expertise, capacity building and knowledge sharing,“ he said.

Overall, MAFI said the key achievements of the FAO conference this time focused on the challenges faced by the world community today including the impact of Covid-19 transmission, access to a healthy diet, poverty and living standards gap, and even other issues such as malnutrition and food security uncertainties.

Also discussed at the FAO conference this time was the Strategic Framework 2022-2031 which was developed through consultation sessions with member countries and FAO partners.

“Malaysia appreciates the efforts to develop this strategic framework especially through the emphasis placed on sustainability, inclusivity, a sustainable food system as well as the diversity of themes involving gender, youth and indigenous ethnic groups in achieving the 2030 Agenda.

“The strategic framework also focuses on strengthening cooperation and achieving impact for the “four betters”: better production, better nutrition, better environment, and better life which are linked to the dimensions of the food chain system, namely economy, social and environment,“ said MAFI.

The FAO conference involved plenary sessions, Commission I and Commission II, and was attended by delegations from 183 member countries involving more than 1,300 delegates including 119 ministers and deputy ministers.

The Malaysian delegation comprised the Malaysian Ambassador to Italy as Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to FAO, Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino. — Bernama