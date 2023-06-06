Malaysia emphasises need to boost partnerships to deal with global crises

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has emphasised the need to boost partnerships to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) by 2030, especially when dealing with global crises during the second session of the UN Habitat Assembly 2023 that is currently taking place in Nairobi, Kenya from June 5 to 9.

In a statement released by the Local Government Development Ministry tonight, its minister Nga Kor Ming (pix) shared the country’s policies and best practices in sustainable development, which is being implemented in three main components - housing, solid waste management and sustainable initiatives - at the assembly themed “Sustainable urban future through inclusive and effective multilateralism: Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in times of global crises”.

“Malaysia would like to stress the country’s commitment to preparing adequate, affordable housing of quality in line with the National Housing Policy that aims to prepare half a million affordable homes by 2025.

“Until now, Malaysia has built 250,000 units and the national homeownership rate is over 77 per cent,” he said.

For solid waste management, Malaysia is using the Circular Economy Framework as a guide in Waste to Energy management, utilising new technology and integrated solutions, while Waste to Gold management will boost the recycling rate from 33 per cent to 40 per cent by 2025.

Malaysia also reported on the current situation regarding environmental sustainability under the Central Forest Spine Ecology Network Masterplan, which aims to boost forest biodiversity and coverage from 43 per cent to 50 per cent by connecting all forests and preparing 11,773 public parks and planting 100 million trees by 2025.

Nga also gave the keynote address in a side event entitled “The Need for Balance: Affordable Living and Adequate Affordable Housing for All”, where he shared Malaysia’s housing initiatives, including preparation, ownership, financing and programmes implemented by the government, especially for the B40 and M40 groups.

Panellists from Pakistan, Kenya and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) along with housing experts from UN Habitat were also present at the side event.

Nga also took the time to officiate Rumah Malaysia, the Malaysian exhibition space at the assembly, which showcased his ministry’s products and services, especially in the fields of housing and solid waste management.

The Malaysian delegation, led by Nga, was one of two countries selected to meet with Kenyan president Dr William Samoei Ruto at the assembly.

Malaysia will also hold bilateral sessions with several UN member countries, including China, the UAE, Columbia and Egypt. -Bernama