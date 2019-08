KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is expected to experience a hot and dry weather with less rainfall until October, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change deputy minister, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

She said apart from Malaysia, neighbouring countries Singapore and Sumatra, Indonesia are expected to experience the same climate.

“We expect to experience a shortage of rainfall with warmer and drier weather this year without the El Nino and La Nina phenomena until October,“ she said when asked about the essence of the 21st Technical Working Group (TWG) Meeting and the Ministerial Steering Committee Sub-Region on Cross-border Haze Pollution in Brunei.

She said this when contacted on the Bernama News Channel (BNC) talk showroom programme here tonight.

Commenting on the meeting, she said the five countries involved had presented the measures taken to address the fire and haze in their respective countries.

“Among the information shared is to carry out continuous monitoring of weather and hotspots, enforce the law and have the equipment prepared, mobilise human resources and to co-ordinate firefighting,“ she said.

The annual meeting involving four other Asean countries, Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand, was held to monitor and detail the steps taken in addressing the cross-border haze.

The initiative to address the Asean haze problem began following a serious episode of pollution in 1997 that led to the Asean Convention on cross-border haze signed by 10 countries in Kuala Lumpur on June 10, 2002. — Bernama