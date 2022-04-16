Malaysia expected to launch remote sensing satellite in 2 years

KUALA TERENGGANU: The government is expected to launch the country’s remote sensing satellite within two years, said Deputy Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Ahmad Amzad Hashim (pix).

He said it is now at the request for proposal (RFP) stage to be issued to interested bidders in May.

“RFP means that we have completed all the information and specifications required on the satellite to be given to the bidders.

“The next stage is the bidders will submit their satellite proposals to the government to be evaluated according to the best level of technology within the allocated cost scope,” he said after inspecting the Kuala Terengganu Parliamentary’s chicken sales programme at Pasar Cabang Tiga here today.

He added that the launch of the new satellite is seen as crucial as the two existing satellites have reached the expiration date and cannot be used.

Ahmad Amzad said that currently the government had to rely on external satellites to obtain data for the use of various agencies and it involved huge expenditure.

“Remote sensing is remote data collection that has been used by many agencies in the government.

“It is better for the government to have its own satellite because some remote sensing data is sensitive and needs to be protected,” he said

He added that the existence of the satellite may also be utilised for the purpose of forecasting disasters such as landslides that have occurred often lately. — Bernama