Malaysia extends condolences to former Pakistan president Musharraf’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia today extended its condolences to the family of Pakistan’s former president and Chief of Army Staff General Pervez Musharraf, who died yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a post on his Twitter account, said he and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail were saddened to hear about the demise of Musharraf.

“Malaysia extends our heartfelt condolences and may Allah the Almighty give strength to the family of General Pervez Musharraf,“ he said.

Musharraf died in the United Arab Emirates yesterday at the age of 79.

Musharraf, who seized power in 1999 in a bloodless coup, resigned as president in 2008 in the face of impeachment by parliament.

He left Pakistan in 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment and was living there in self-imposed exile.

Musharraf’s ailment was identified as amyloidosis. - Bernama