Malaysia extends condolences to Turkiye over deadly earthquake: Zambry

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has extended its deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims and families as well as to the government and people of Turkiye following the deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the country early Monday.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, in a statement, said he conveyed the message to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu during a phone call today.

“During the phone call, I have managed to seek the latest information and development concerning the tragedy,“ he said.

In a show of solidarity and sympathy with the people of Turkiye, Zambry said a team from the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) will fly to Istanbul tonight at 11.50pm to assist the local authorities in the search and rescue (SAR) mission in the affected area.

Zambry noted that the ministry, through the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul, will continue monitoring the developments closely in the aftermath of the earthquake.

“At this point of time, I can confirm that no Malaysians were reportedly affected by the earthquake,“ he said.

As aftershocks are expected, Zambry also advised Malaysians in Turkiye to remain vigilant and to follow the latest updates and advisories issued by local authorities.

According to media reports, the earthquake that jolted southern Turkiye near the city of Gaziantep has claimed 912 lives in the country and 476 more in neighbouring country Syria. - Bernama