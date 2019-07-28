Malaysia eyes collaboration with Turkey on “super car”

ISTANBUL: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix) says he plans to promote collaboration with Turkish companies in the production of a ‘super car” in order to further enhance the capability of the nation’s automotive industry.

The prime minister said he had long been aware of Turkish companies’ capability but only now could he see it first–hand.

“I was aware of their capability. But there was no follow–up at the time as I was not the prime minister then, so making progress would have been difficult.

“And now they are ready to collaborate ... not only with that type of car (super car) but also with other cars,’’ he told Malaysian reporters at the end of his official visit to Turkey at Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen International Airport here on Saturday.

Dr Mahathir, who arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara on Wednesday to begin his four–day visit, said his meeting with Turkish businessmen on Friday was a good opportunity to promote Malaysia as an investment destination and a trading hub in Southeast Asia. — Bernama