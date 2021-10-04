Malaysia Film ‘Barbarian Invasion’ coming soon to local cinemas

PETALING JAYA: Barbarian Invasion, the long awaited Malaysian made film will be screened in Kuala Lumpur this month.

Barbarian Invasion, the film directed, written and acted by Malaysian director Tan Chui Mui has bagged the Jury Grand Prix trophy at the Golden Goblet Awards, part of the 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) before.

It gathered notable local film practitioners, including Woo Ming Jin as producer, Pete Teo, Bront Palarae, James Lee and Zhiny Ooi as main cast.

Barbarian Invasion had passed the Malaysia censorship with three cuts and the film is rated PG-13.

The production company, Da Huang Pictures stated that the film is scheduled to release in Kuala Lumpur first and then travel to other cities and towns in Malaysia.

“I am happy and very proud that the film will be screened in Malaysia and I wish that audiences will come and support this genre defying artistic work,” Woo aid.

For Kuala Lumpur, director Tan Chui Mui chose to show the film in LFS Coliseum, an 100-year-old standalone theatre situated in Jalan Tuaku Abdul Rahman, which was completed in 1920.

“I had watched films in this cinema a few times. And I had always dream to show my film in this old cinema. It brings back certain memories of discovering film in those cinema buildings. The only regret is that the Coliseum Cafe Restaurant is not open anymore,” Tan said.

Barbarian Invasion is scheduled to start selling Oct 7 on Shopee. Stay tuned to Barbarian Invasion Facebook page for more info:

https://www.facebook.com/barbarianinvasionthemovie

This screening is organised by Second Run Cinema, which aims to bring films back to cinema and create a platform for the younger generation to watch Malaysia film in cinema. Barbarian Invasion is presented by Hong Kong Pictures Heaven Culture & Media Company Limited, produced by Da Huang Pictures, in co-production with The Hong Kong International Film Festival Society, Greenlight Pictures and Epicmedia, planned by Heaven Pictures (Beijing) The Movie Company Limited, supported by Ministry of Communications And Multimedia and National Film Development Corporation (Finas) Malaysia.

Barbarian Invasion Showtimes:

22nd Oct 2021 (Fri) 7.30PM - 9.30PM

23rd Oct 2021 (Sat) 3.30PM - 5.30PM

24th Oct 2021 (Sun) 3.30PM - 6PM with Director Q&A

29th Oct 2021 (Fri) 7.30PM - 9.30PM

30th Oct 2021 (Sat) 3.30PM - 5.30PM

31st Oct 2021 (Sun) 3.30PM - 6PM with Director Q&A

*All showing in LFS Coliseum Cinema, KL.