Malaysia first country to obtain hospital permit for current Haj season

MAKKAH: Malaysia has become the first country to obtain a permit to operate a hospital for the 1443H haj season, said the Malaysian Haj Delegation head Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Abdul Rahman.

He said that compared to other countries, Malaysia’s efficiency was always recognised by the Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia and they were also aware that Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) staff would comply with the stipulated rules and conditions.

“A handover ceremony for the permit issued was held last week and it was attended by representatives from the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH).

“This proves the commitment and efficient work of the MOH and TH medical staff. This also shows that TH and MOH always prioritise the care of pilgrims’ health in the Holy Land.”

He said this when met by reporters at the Abraj Al-Janadriyah building, which houses TH headquarters and Malaysian pilgrims hostels, here.

Elaborating, he said Malaysia has fulfilled all the conditions set, including in terms of building, equipment, waste disposal system and the number of staff.

Meanwhile, Syed Saleh also advised Malaysian pilgrims not to force themselves to take part in activities that could affect their health, especially when wukuf day is around the corner.

He added that the dry spell with a temperature of up to 50 degrees Celcius would make it easier for pilgrims to fall sick.

“Please wear your face mask, especially in Masjidil Haram and Nabawi Mosque. Pilgrims also need to be careful when purchasing food...make sure they are clean and wash fruits before eating.

“In this hot weather, we must take care of ourselves and always drink enough water to avoid various diseases including heat stroke,” he said. - Bernama