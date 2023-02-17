Malaysia Gold Association hosts first ever Gold Conference 2023, launches first gold ATM

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Gold Association (MGA) has organised and hosted the first ever Malaysia Gold Conference 2023 in Malaysia that was graced by the presence of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Malaysia, Bulat Sugurbayev accompanied by Datuk Louis Ng (Founder & Executive Chairman of PG Group), the President of MGA, along with Datuk Chiah Hock Yew (President of Federation of Goldsmiths and Jewellers Associations of Malaysia), Vice President of MGA and Datuk Abdul Wahab Hamid, Chairman of Malaysia Gold Conference 2023, who is also the Honorary Secretary of MGA, to share with local gold industry players useful information on the current global gold market, gold prospects for year 2023 as well as market trends involving gold in various forms, here at Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

With first-hand information shared by local and foreign gold veterans, the Malaysia Gold Conference 2023 was set to bring the local gold industry to greater heights.

Established in 2014, MGA has over the years played a vital role in advancing local precious metals industry through various activities from active involvement in national policy making and maintaining old standards, to organising sales campaigns. This year, MGA has organised and kick started its first ever annual gold conference with guest speakers from London Metals Focus, Singapore Bullion Market Association, and Federation of Goldsmiths and Jewellers Association of Malaysia to share their expertise with participants – primarily gold industry players.

The core purpose of MGA is to protect the welfare of local precious metals industry and ensure that the industry continues to thrive. Hence, it is vital for local gold industry players to be consistently updated on regional market trends, global gold outlook as well as latest gold standards set by world renowned precious metals organisations, to remain competitive in global markets.

Apart from the three constructive gold knowledge sharing sessions, Head of Commodity Derivatives of Bursa Malaysia Derivatives, Ryan Long, was also given the opportunity to present a short introduction on Bursa Malaysia Gold Derivatives Gold Contract for public awareness.

“We want to make the Malaysia Gold Conference a resourceful event for all gold industry players in Malaysia. Therefore, apart from hosting discussions pertaining to physical precious metals and its prospects, we have also included a presentation on gold derivatives by Bursa Malaysia Derivatives this time round, to cover all aspects of gold in Malaysia,“ said Ng.

On top of the informative sharing sessions by gold veterans, Public Gold which is the main sponsor for this event, had also launched their very own Malaysia Gold ATM – certified by the Malaysia Book of Records as the First Gold Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Malaysia that dispenses physical gold products.

In line with MGA’s aim to promote home-grown brands to the World, the association is very much in support of this extraordinary initiative by Public Gold.

The Malaysia Gold ATM launch ceremony was officiated by Bulat Sugurbayev, Tan Sri Datuk Danny Ooi, Founder and Advisor of The Malaysia Book of Records, together with Ng, and Datin Wira Yvonne Lim, Executive Director of PG Group.

The Malaysia Gold ATM enables consumers to purchase physical gold bars (with 999.9 purity) which ranges up to 5 grams per bar at great convenience. This is to encourage general public, particularly Malaysians to keep physical gold for long-term wealth preservation. The Gram Gold Bars that are available for instant purchase at the Gold ATM feature astonishing designs from Disney, Marvel Studios, Warner Bros, Juventus, Garfield, Ejen Ali, Monsta, amongst others, which are perfect not only for personal collection and physical gold trading purposes, but also as gifts to family and friends.

This machine operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to cater to ad-hoc demands at anytime of the day, with just a push of a button.

“We at Public Gold have always been an innovator and we constantly progress to suit market needs. In line with our brand tagline, ‘Ultimate Wealth Protector’, we want to encourage more locals to keep physical precious metals as a way to protect their wealth. Keeping physical gold is an excellent way to hedge against inflation. With the current economic situation in Malaysia, all the more locals should consider keeping physical gold to safeguard their existing wealth. Hence we feel this is the perfect time to launch our very own Malaysia Gold ATM to make gold purchase easy,” Ng added.

For more information on the Malaysia Gold Association (MGA), kindly log on to www.mga.my to find out more.