Malaysia govt channels RM1 mln to humanitarian fund for Palestinians

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will channel RM1 million to the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) managed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, following the recent conflict and violence in the Gaza Strip.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this is Malaysia’s swift step in providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people who are in dire need of various forms of aid.

“The government will continue to facilitate the process of channelling aid to the Palestinians as quickly as possible,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion on the Current Developments in the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict at Dewan Rakyat today.

Ahmad Zahid also called on Members of Parliament (MPs) to contribute to the fund, which is available in the Parliament lobby today, as a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian struggle.

At the same time, the deputy prime minister said Malaysia will continue to urge all regional and international bodies to convene special sessions or meetings as soon as possible and on a continuous basis, without waiting for any bloody conflict to break out.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed his appreciation for the undivided support and solidarity of the MPs during the debate session in defending and advocating for the rights of the Palestinians to regain their rights which had been denied for so long.

“Today, once again, we unite in voicing the rights of the Palestinians. This is the spirit that the people expect from the MPs in championing global humanitarian issues,” he said.

Earlier, 17 MPs participated in the debate on the motion which saw various proposals and views given in support of the Palestinians’ struggle to reclaim their lands, rights and sovereignty from the Zionist regime.-Bernama