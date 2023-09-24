Malaysia has huge potential to emerge as a dynamic economy: PM

NEW YORK: Malaysia has huge potential to rise again as a dynamic economy, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said.

He said Malaysia has the necessary resources and a qualified workforce, in addition to having policies such as the MADANI Economy, the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) and the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 (NIMP 2030) to support this goal.

In a Facebook post today, Anwar said this was shared in his dialogue session and dinner with Malaysian citizens and students here.

“Azizah (Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail) and I were very pleased to meet and discuss with them in a very casual event,” he added.

At the same function, Anwar also said that the Unity Government was looking at ways to attract skilled Malaysians to return home and contribute to the country.

“This is an effort to deal with the brain drain crisis that the country is currently facing,” he said.

The Prime Minister and delegation are in New York to attend the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. He delivered Malaysia’s National Statement at the United Nations headquarters on Friday. - Bernama