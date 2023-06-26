Malaysia has potential to be regional green fuel bunkering hub

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has the potential to develop into a regional green fuel bunkering hub with the support of both industry and government, according to a study by the Australian Government through Partnerships for Infrastructure (P4I).

In a statement Monday, the Australian High Commission in Malaysia said this was the initial finding of the ongoing study shared by P4I maritime specialist Dr Jonathan Beard at the Green Shipping Conference, held in conjunction with Malaysia Maritime Week recently.

“The study also found that methanol is the green fuel option receiving the most investment from shipping lines,“ the statement read.

The study was undertaken through P4I in response to a request from Malaysia’s Transport Ministry (MoT) to better understand zero-carbon bunkering and explore the potential for green refuelling sites in Malaysia.

Malaysia’s Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) participated as a partner in the pilot study.

“We hope that the successful implementation of this initiative will become a game changer in transforming the regional maritime industry and further promote opportunities for Malaysia to lead in this area of maritime decarbonisation,“ said PTP Chief Executive Officer Marco Neelsen in the statement.

Following the conference, a panel discussion was held on green fuel bunkering, with representatives from Australia’s largest container port, Port of Melbourne, and PTP to discuss the technical and commercial considerations of methanol bunkering and Port of Melbourne’s broader sustainability initiatives.

“Given the size and strategic location of PTP, it has the potential to play a key role regionally and globally in supporting maritime and trade decarbonisation,” said Executive General Manager Commercial at Port of Melbourne Shaun Mooney.

“Decarbonisation of the maritime industry is really gaining pace. As Australia’s largest container port, with around 3,000 ships visiting annually, it makes sense that we look at ways to work together with customers, service providers and producers to understand market needs,” he added.

Opened by Deputy Australian High Commissioner to Malaysia Clare Gatehouse, the Green Shipping Conference discussed how Australia is supporting the decarbonisation of the maritime industry in partnership with Malaysia and the region.

Shipping accounts for nearly 3 per cent of global emissions, with the International Maritime Organisation setting a goal to halve annual emissions by 2050 and establish green shipping corridors for vessels using zero-emission fuels.-Bernama