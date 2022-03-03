Malaysia has taken the right stand in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has taken the right stand by asking all parties in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict to cease hostilities and seek diplomatic solution, says a crisis management analyst.

Nordin Abdullah said though Malaysia neither condemned Russia nor imposed sanctions, it still voiced out its stand taking into consideration the core strategic interests of all parties concerned.

“When we look at the conflict of this kind of nature, the Ukrainian and Russian conflict is a cause of global concern and Malaysia has taken the right stand on this issue from the very beginning.

“And the fact that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Wisma Putra (Malaysian foreign ministry) have always stated the need for a diplomatic solution to this (issue) is in fact is the best way forward,” he said on Thursday during Bernama TV’s daily crisis segment “The Brief”, hosted by Executive Producer of Bernama TV Gerard Ratnam.

Ismail Sabri on last Saturday said every effort should be redoubled to find a peaceful and amicable solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The prime minister said Kuala Lumpur strongly urged all concerned parties to immediately take steps to de-escalate and prevent loss of lives and devastation.

Nordin said Malaysia continues down the path of being a country that is renowned for its diplomacy with its strong stand on any conflict, especially concerning issues related to Israel-Palestine conflict.

“Malaysia is on the right path and will continue put pressure where most needed,” he added.

Meanwhile, managing director of 7W Associates, Elzaz Azhar said the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict will further disrupt the global supply chain as both nations were essential suppliers of wheat. - Bernama