PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia as an Islamic country will hold firm to its stand on the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community, said Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Marzuki Yahya (pix).

He said this when asked to comment on Hollywood actor George Clooney’s reported warning to Malaysia and Indonesia regarding the purported implementation of an anti-LGBT law like in Brunei.

“We have to hold to our principle as a sovereign state and an Islamic country,” Marzuki told reporters after attending Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s breaking-of-fast event yesterday.

Asked whether Malaysia supported the penalty of stoning to death under anti-LGBT law, Marzuki said definitely not.

“We will uphold the Constitution, the institution of the Malay monarchy and Islam as the official religion. Therefore, we will reject anything that goes against the religion,” he said.

Last Friday, the United States actor-producer said the hotels boycott that forced the Sultan of Brunei to back down from imposing the death penalty for homosexuality will serve as warning for other countries.

Speaking on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Clooney said Malaysia and Indonesia were among countries purportedly considering such laws.

Marzuki hoped that Clooney knew what he was talking about. — Bernama