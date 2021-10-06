Malaysia home to largest number of Rohingya refugees in Southeast Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: Over 200,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Malaysia, making the country to hold the largest number of Rohingya refugees in Southeast Asia, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said at the Asean level, Malaysia is the most consistent and being a vocal country on issues regarding the Rohingya refugees.

“Malaysia also strongly supports Asean’s efforts in facilitating the repatriation of Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar,“ he said in reply to a question by Wong Chen (PH-Subang) who asked about the government’s position on the plan to stop the deportation of Rohingya refugees

Saifuddin stressed that forced deportation is listed as one of the crimes against humanity in international law, particularly according to the International Court of Justice and the convention on the prevention and punishment of genocide.

He said Malaysia and other countries must continue to work towards realising the cessation of deportations.

“Malaysia is also taking steps to continue highlighting the issue of Rohingya refugees in regional and international discussions,“ he added.