Malaysia hope to be member of UN-Habitat Executive Board

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia intends to be a member of the Executive Board of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) to represent the Asia Pacific region in the elections to be held in Nairobi, Kenya in June.

Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming said this is to strengthen Malaysia’s role towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda, especially Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities).

“It will place the country at the forefront in the sustainable and universal urbanisation agenda on the global stage,” he said in a statement today.

On March 20, Nga held an engagement session with ambassadors and representatives of foreign embassies in Malaysia from the Asia Pacific region as well as representatives from various government agencies, including Wisma Putra, as a way to realise Malaysia’s hope to be a member of the Executive Board of the UN-Habitat.

The UN-Habitat has been mandated by the UN General Assembly to promote socially and environmentally sustainable towns and cities, with the aim of providing adequate shelter for everyone. - Bernama