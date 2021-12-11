Malaysia in IMO Council for ninth consecutive term

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia was once again re-elected to one of the 20 seats of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council under Category C for the 2022-2023 IMO Assembly, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong.

In a statement today, Wee who led Malaysia’s delegation to London, said the decision during the IMO 32nd Assembly from Dec 6-15 was Malaysia’s victory for the ninth consecutive term.

He said Malaysia was among the 27 member countries that competed and garnered 128 votes out of 159 votes while one vote was invalid and no abstentions.

“This is also a significant moment for the country in conjunction with the 50th anniversary of Malaysia as an IMO member country since 1971, (and) 2006-2007 was our first term as an IMO Council Member,“ he said.

According to Wee, the selection is an honour and responsibility to Malaysia as the shipping industry is one of the important industries in the transportation of goods in the country as well as a catalyst for economic growth.

In addition, he said ports in Malaysia and its shipping industry play an important role in the country’s economic development, with the importance of human capital in the shipping and maritime industry also benefiting from Malaysia’s re-election to the IMO Council.

Wee said the re-election depended on the country’s long-term commitment and contribution in the programme as well as the direction of the IMO and its agencies. Besides it also reflected Malaysia’s recognition of cooperation on marine safety, environmental protection, welfare and seafarers’ rights.

“Malaysia expresses its deepest appreciation to all member countries, partners and colleagues in the IMO Assembly for a successful and far-sighted meeting.

“Their support and cooperation in many matters under the IMO umbrella will drive Malaysia’s efforts to develop the maritime and related industries in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals,“ he said.

Malaysia also hopes that as a responsible and committed (IMO) Council Member to continue to work with the IMO and member countries for the long-term mission of promoting safe, secure, environmentally friendly, efficient and sustainable transportation for all countries and communities around the world. — Bernama