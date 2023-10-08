Malaysia, Indonesia agree to strengthen air traffic management process

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian and Indonesian aviation authorities signed an agreement on air traffic service coordination procedures today as a joint commitment to boost safety, efficiency and the development of civil aviation.

The agreement, involving the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), Direktorat Jenderal Perhubungan Udara (DGCA) Indonesia and AirNav Indonesia, was signed in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

CAAM chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Norazman Mahmud said in a statement today that the agreement was a joint effort to tidy up air traffic management and to ensure that their airspace remains the safest and most efficient globally.

“With coordinated procedures, air traffic management will be more efficient and harmonised,” he said, adding that the agreement not only outlined the commitment of CAAM, DGCA Indonesia and AirNAv Indonesia towards safety and efficiency but proved that there was strong coordination and cooperation between the parties.

He said that the agreement was proof of the strength and belief between both countries that possessed similar visions of the future of the aviation industry, with smooth airspace, well-developed relationships and filled with opportunities.

“Coordinated airspace not only creates a safer efficient environment but also has a good impact on economic development and other opportunities,” Norazaman said.

By boosting efficiency, the rate of late flights would be reduced and connectivity would rise, which would give rise to more investment opportunities and added tourism, he said.

“The economic importance of the agreement exceeds airports and airspace, it promises development and jobs on a wider scope for Malaysia and Indonesia,” he shared.

He added that CAAM would remain committed in strengthening the agreement by setting new international standards in an effort to develop the aviation industry and lay a solid foundation for its safety and efficiency. -Bernama