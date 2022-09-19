Malaysia-Indonesia border security need to be beefed up: Maximus Ongkili

KUCHING: Issues pertaining to economic and security developments along the Malaysia-Indonesia borders must be addressed and beefed up ahead of the neighbouring country’s move to shift its capital to the east coast of the Borneo Island.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said that the Malaysian security forces have anticipated the impact and effects of the move (capital), thus pushing for greater facilities and additional manpower to prepare the checkpoints points at the borders when the time comes.

“After listening to the security briefings by the immigration, police and Sarawak State Security Council, we found out that delayed projects, insufficient funds and lack of manpower are among the problems faced by the security forces at the borders, in addition to their existing challenges,“ he said.

In a statement issued today after his visit to the Malaysia-Indonesia Customs, Immigration, Quarantine and Security (CIQS) border checkpoint in Tebedu near here, he said the Indonesian Government has acted on security borders, ahead of their capital move, and the Malaysian authorities should do their part immediately.

He said these issues will be highlighted to the Home Affairs Ministry so that necessary action could be taken.

“We cannot wait until it is too late to begin development to beef up our borders. We believe there will be heavier traffic once construction of the new capital takes place,“ he said. - Bernama