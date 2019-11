KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Immigration Department and its Indonesian counterpart yesterday held a bilateral meeting to tackle the issues related to illegal immigrants in both countries.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the second meeting in Kuching, Sarawak was also attended by the Indonesian Directorate General of Immigration Rony Frenky Sompie and joined by delegates comprising senior officers from both countries.

“The meeting is a medium and platform to boost ties between the two agencies and discuss issues related to immigration and daily operations which require the cooperation of both countries.

“Among the main focus were the issues linked to border control and the management of travel documents. A consensus on managing border control and entry and exit movements between the two nations are crucial to ensure the border sovereignty and security is not penetrated, and every issue can be solved via diplomacy,“ he said in a statement.

He said also discussed was on the management of illegals encompassing the issues of enforcement, documentation and the management of detention depots and deportation.

“In addition, the issue of human trafficking and related syndicates were also discussed to eradicate the cross-boundary crimes through a more effective joint effort.

“The border issue, the control on the enter and exit movements and security issues were also discussed, namely, on steps to help speed up the management of sending back Indonesian nationals from Malaysia,“ he said.

He said the meeting also discussed on strategic cooperation which could be implemented in the future including joint training programmes to boost consensus and the existing firm cooperation.

“The strategic exchange of training and information sharing will not only benefit both sides from the aspect of capacity development but also can help boost skills in managing foreign nationals in their respective countries,“ he added. — Bernama