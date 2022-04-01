Malaysia, Indonesia ink MoU on Indonesian domestic helpers

JAKARTA: Malaysia and Indonesia today signed a memorandum of understanding on the recruitment and protection of Indonesian domestic helpers (MoU on PDI) in Malaysia.

The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Indonesian President Joko Widodo at Istana Merdeka here.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan signed on behalf of Malaysia while Indonesia was represented by its Manpower Minister Ida Fauziyah.

Ismail Sabri, in a joint press conference with Joko Widodo after the signing ceremony, said the MoU would ensure that all recruitment processes and protection mechanism on Indonesian domestic helpers (PDI) were implemented in a comprehensive manner by the relevant parties, in accordance with the policies and laws of both countries.

“The single entry channel for PDI into Malaysia was agreed upon by using only the single channel system spelt out in the MoU for screening employers to ensure that only those qualified can hire PDI,” he said.

The prime minister stressed that Malaysia had ratified Protocol 29 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) as a sign of its commitment at the international level to combat the issue of forced labour, including giving protection to migrant workers from Indonesia.

In protecting the welfare of domestic workers, various initiatives have been taken, including contributions through the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and guarantees on salary payments via e-Wages to ensure salaries are paid not later than the seventh day of every month.

A weekly rest day and an e-complaint application for workers to make complaints online were introduced, apart from other welfare benefits stated in the service contract.

The MoU also paves the way for the re-entry of Indonesian workers in other sectors allowed by Malaysia.

Ismail Sabri said the MoU would bring major and lasting benefits to the people of Malaysia and Indonesia.

The signing of the MoU was described as a significant milestone reflecting the continued commitment of the Malaysian and Indonesian governments in managing the affairs of their peoples.

“As a neighbour, Malaysia always appreciates and welcomes the contributions of Indonesian migrant workers to the economic development and life of Malaysians,” he said.

Ismail Sabri expressed satisfaction with the fact that the MoU had undergone a series of discussions under several prime ministers before this but was only signed during his time. — Bernama