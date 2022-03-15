Malaysia-Indonesia MoU on maids to be postponed to April 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the recruitment and placement of Indonesian Domestic Workers (PDI) involving maids to be signed by Malaysia and Indonesia has been postponed to April 1, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the signing ceremony which was scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia this Friday was postponed to allow leaders from both countries to attend and witness the ceremony.

He said Indonesian President Joko Widodo wished to witness the signing ceremony, so it was postponed to April 1 to allow Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to attend.

“He (Ismail Sabri) has another event (this week) which is UMNO General Assembly. So it (the MoU signing ceremony) is postponed to April 1 when leaders from both countries can witness the MoU between Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta,” he told reporters in a media conference at Parliament Building today.

The MoU was first set to be signed on Feb 8 but was postponed to March 18. - Bernama