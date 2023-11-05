Malaysia intends to explore cooperation with ADB in energy, climate change

LABUAN BAJO (Indonesia): Malaysia intends to explore cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in the fields of energy and climate change, especially on capacity building, technical assistance and green economy.

The intent was conveyed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) during his meeting with ADB president Masatsugu Asakawa on the sidelines of the 42nd ASEAN Summit here today.

According to the note made available to the media, the meeting also discussed the framework of cooperation agreements with the ADB involving the private sector and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

During the meeting, Asakawa also expressed support for Malaysia’s target to become a carbon-free country by 2050, saying that ADB will publish a Climate Change Action Plan report that will enable Malaysia to explore more opportunities for cooperation.

He was satisfied with the existing cooperation between Malaysia and ADB in the field of green cities, as well as sustainable and green financing for housing for low-income groups in Malaysia.

The ADB president hoped to increase cooperation with Malaysia through Indonesia-Malaysia-Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) and Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area’s (BIMB-EAGA) BIMP EAGA.

He also expressed appreciation for Malaysia’s contribution to the ADB Fund over the years. -Bernama