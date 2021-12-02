Malaysia, Japan ready to strengthen bilateral ties

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Japan have expressed readiness to strengthen the long-standing bilateral ties between the two countries.

The commitment was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob(pix) after receiving a phone call from his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida today.

“We also discussed matters of mutual interest, especially on efforts to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, education, trade, defence industry and human resource development,“ he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said Malaysia welcomed the establishment of the first overseas campus of Japan’s Tsubuka University in the country.

He also stressed a clear and firm stance on the South China Sea and emphasised that it should stay as peaceful and stable trading waters.

Ismail Sabri said they also exchanged views on the latest developments in Myanmar and North Korea, the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

“Kishida and I agreed to strengthen cooperation under the Strategic Partnership,“ he said.-Bernama