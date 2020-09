KUALA LUMPUR: Aug 31 marked the common national holiday of Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan, two countries with a long history of friendship and cooperation.

Separated by thousands of kilometres, Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan are united by a single national holiday with many other similarities between the two nations, according to the Kyrgyz Republic Ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov.

“Malaysia’s official religion is Islam and the majority of Kyrgyz are Muslim, as well. Malaysians are mainly bilingual, Malay and English, while the Kyrgyz also speak Kyrgyz and Russian,” said Beknazarov in a statement.

If most of Malaysia’s population in rural areas are engaged in agriculture, the Kyrgyz are farmers in the high mountains. Both peoples are tolerant, hospitable and trusting. It is no coincidence that Malaysians and Kyrgyz have good mutual understanding.

On behalf of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic here, Beknazarov congratulated Malaysia and Kyrgyzstan on the occasion of their Independence Day.—Bernama