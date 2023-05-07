Malaysia leads the way in 5G connectivity, says Opensignal report

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has become a global leader in 5G connectivity with fast and reliable networks, according to the most recent benchmarking study “Benchmarking the Global 5G Experience - June 2023” by Opensignal, a website specialising in mobile network performance measurement and analysis.

Data points in the report show that Malaysia has achieved outstanding results in implementing and delivering a great 5G experience for consumers.

The Opensignal research shows that Malaysia’s 5G network delivers excellent speed and reliability, outperforming many industrialised nations with an average 5G download speed of 322.7 megabits per second (Mbps).

Malaysia is ranked fourth for average 5G download speed behind South Korea (432.5 Mbps), Singapore (376.8 Mbps), and Brazil (346.4 Mbps).

In total, there are only seven markets where average 5G speeds are above 300 Mbps.

The new 5G network technology continues to offer users extremely good real-world average download speeds that are many times faster than average 4G download speeds.

In Malaysia, 5G is 14.4x faster than 4G which places it only second behind India (19.2x).

Users in most markets only experience 5G speeds that are three to six times faster than 4G.

Malaysia’s 5G network also offers an impressive average upload speed of 41.5 Mbps, ensuring fast and efficient sharing of data and content.

The country is ranked third for 5G upload speed behind South Korea (42.0 Mbps) and Guatemala (42.0 Mbps). -Bernama