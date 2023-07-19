Malaysia listed as second most expensive place for driving test

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is listed as the second most expensive country to take a driving test.

According to Zutobi, an online Driver Education resource, the Malaysian driving test is thorough and consequently expensive.

“It requires applicants to complete theoretical and practical examinations. On top of this, Malaysians are required to spend 33 hours in lessons,” Zutobi said in a press release yesterday.

“Although the total cost of £505 (RM2,959) is over £400 less than Croatia, it is still expensive enough to rank them second.”

It listed Croatia as the most expensive country to take a driving test.

“Eighty-five hours of driving lessons are a compulsory part of taking a Croatian driving test and consequently, this makes a test there incredibly expensive. As the average fee for the tests around the world is £106, Croats have to pay an average of £824 more than most countries,” Zutobi said.