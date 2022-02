PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has reported 13,944 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, an increase from the 11,034 cases reported yesterday.

The last time new infections numbered more than 13,000 was on Sept 26, 2021.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 2,939,198.