PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 20,939 new Covid-19 cases today.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah tweeted that this brought the cumulative infections in the country to 2,996,361.

The last time infections exceeded 20,000 were the 21,176 cases reported on Sept 10.

The Health Ministry will share the number of new cases according to state on its CovidNow portal.