Malaysia logs 21 Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 21 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,180.

Nine of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Sabah reported nine fatalities, followed by Johor and Perak (four each), Kedah (two) and Kelantan and Negeri Sembilan (one each).

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 202,884 active cases, including 204 in intensive care units (ICU), 116 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 3,111,514.