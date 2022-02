PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 21,315 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a slight increase from the 21,072 cases reported yesterday.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of infections now stands at 3,061,550.

He also noted that only 87 or 0.4 per cent of cases reported today were in Categories 3, 4 and 5 that required hospitalisation.