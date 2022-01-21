Malaysia logs 22 new Covid-19 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 22 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, putting the country’s overall fatalities at 31,853.

There were five brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor topped the list of fatalities with 7, followed by Perak (3), Johor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Terengganu (2 each) and Kedah, Kelantan, Pahang and Sarawak (1 each).

There were no deaths in Malacca, Perlis, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 41,617 active cases, including 160 patients in intensive care units (ICU), 72 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,820,927.