Malaysia logs 22,030 new Covid-19 cases, 92 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 92 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,899.

Thirty-three of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Kedah recorded the highest number of new deaths at 28, making up 30.4 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor (15), Selangor (14), Penang (7), Perak (6), Negeri Sembilan (5), Pahang (5), Sabah (5), Sarawak (3), Terengganu (3) and Kelantan (1).

No new deaths were reported in Malacca, Perlis, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 22,030 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,845,601.