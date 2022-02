PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 24 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 32,099.

The Health Ministry’s GitHub raw data repository showed that Kedah logged five deaths, Sabah and Johor (4 each), Perak and Pahang (3), Negri Sembilan (2), and Selangor, Terengganu and Perlis (1).

No new deaths were reported in Kelantan, Malacca, Penang, Sarawak, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.