Malaysia logs 25,854 new Covid-19 cases, 78 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 78 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 32,827.

Thirty-four of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest number of deaths was Johor (21) followed by Kedah (15), Selangor (13), Perak (9), Sabah (6), Pulau Pinang (5), Kelantan (2), Melaka (2), Terengganu (2), Negeri Sembilan (1), Pahang (1) and Kuala Lumpur (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 25,854 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,468,590.