Malaysia logs 26,534 new Covid-19 cases, 95 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 95 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,994.

Twenty-three of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Selangor recorded the most number of fatalities with 21, followed by Johor (16), Perak (14), Kedah (10), Penang (8), Sabah (5), Malacca, Pahang and Perlis (4 each), Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak (3 each), Kelantan (2) and Terengganu (1).

No new deaths were reported in Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 26,534 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,872,135.