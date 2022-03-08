Malaysia logs 26,856 new Covid-19 cases, 77 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 77 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,304.

Twenty-six of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Johor reported the most deaths yesterday (13) followed by Kedah (12), Selangor (12), Kelantan (6), Terengganu (6), Negeri Sembilan (5), Sabah (5), Malacca (4), Perak (4), Pahang (3), Putrajaya (3), Penang (2), Kuala Lumpur (2).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 26,856 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,649,463.