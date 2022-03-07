Malaysia logs 27,435 new Covid-19 cases, 55 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 55 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,228.

Sixteen of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The state with the highest death toll is Kedah (12) followed by Penang (8), Johor (7), Terengganu (6), Kelantan (5), Perak (4), Selangor (4), Malacca (2), Negeri Sembilan (2), Perlis (2), Pahang (1), Sabah (1) and Sarawak (1).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 27,435 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,622,607.