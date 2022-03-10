Malaysia logs 30,246 new Covid-19 cases, 113 fatalities

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry reported 113 Covid-19 deaths yesterday.

The death toll now stands at 33,497 .

Forty-one of the deaths were classified as brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

The highest number of deaths was reported in Selangor (22) followed by Sabah (18), Johor (14), Penang (10), Pahang (9), Perak (7), Negeri Sembilan (6), Terengganu (4), Kelantan (3), Malacca (2), Perlis (2), Sarawak (2),Kuala Lumpur (2).

Meanwhile, the ministry also reported 30,246 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative infections to 3,711,199.